What is selective precipitation used for in chemistry? Selective precipitation is used to separate ions from a solution by forming a precipitate with a reagent that binds to the desired ions.

What role does a reagent play in selective precipitation? A reagent is an ion that binds to dissolved ions and causes them to precipitate out of the solution.

How does the solubility product constant (Ksp) affect selective precipitation? The success of selective precipitation depends on the Ksp of the salt formed; lower Ksp means the salt is less soluble and more likely to precipitate.

What happens when the reaction quotient (Q) is greater than Ksp? When Q > Ksp, precipitation occurs as the system shifts to restore equilibrium, forming a solid.

What is the result if Q is less than Ksp in a solution? If Q < Ksp, the reaction shifts forward, producing more ions and no precipitate forms.

What does it mean when Q equals Ksp? When Q = Ksp, the system is at equilibrium and no precipitate forms.