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What is selective precipitation used for in chemistry? Selective precipitation is used to separate ions from a solution by forming a precipitate with a reagent that binds to the desired ions. What role does a reagent play in selective precipitation? A reagent is an ion that binds to dissolved ions and causes them to precipitate out of the solution. How does the solubility product constant (Ksp) affect selective precipitation? The success of selective precipitation depends on the Ksp of the salt formed; lower Ksp means the salt is less soluble and more likely to precipitate. What happens when the reaction quotient (Q) is greater than Ksp? When Q > Ksp, precipitation occurs as the system shifts to restore equilibrium, forming a solid. What is the result if Q is less than Ksp in a solution? If Q < Ksp, the reaction shifts forward, producing more ions and no precipitate forms. What does it mean when Q equals Ksp? When Q = Ksp, the system is at equilibrium and no precipitate forms. Why does precipitation occur only when Q exceeds Ksp? Precipitation occurs because the system shifts in the reverse direction to restore equilibrium, forming a solid. How can selective precipitation separate specific ions from a mixture? By choosing reagents that will precipitate the target ion first, based on differing Ksp values. What is the general process for selective precipitation? It involves adding a reagent to a mixture of ions to form a precipitate with the ion that has the lowest Ksp. What happens to the chemical reaction when Q < Ksp? The reaction shifts forward, making more ions and moving away from solid, so no precipitate forms. What is the significance of Ksp in selective precipitation? Ksp determines the solubility of a salt and which ion will precipitate first when reagents are added. How do you decide which ion will precipitate first in a mixture? The ion whose salt has the lowest Ksp will precipitate first when the appropriate reagent is added. What is the effect of adding a reagent to a mixture of ions? The reagent binds to certain ions, forming a precipitate and separating those ions from the solution. What direction does the reaction shift when Q > Ksp? The reaction shifts in the reverse direction, toward forming a solid (precipitate). Why is understanding Ksp important for selective precipitation? Understanding Ksp is crucial for choosing the right reagent and successfully separating ionic compounds by precipitation.
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