Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Selective Precipitation definitions Flashcards

Back
Selective Precipitation definitions
1/10
  • Selective Precipitation
    A method to separate ions by forming a solid with a reagent that binds to specific ions.
  • Reagent
    An ion that binds to dissolved ions to form a precipitate in a solution.
  • Precipitate
    A solid formed from a solution during a chemical reaction.
  • Solubility Product Constant
    A constant (Ksp) that indicates the solubility of a salt in a solution.
  • Reaction Quotient
    A value (Q) that determines the direction of a reaction relative to equilibrium.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate.
  • Ionic Solid
    A compound composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces.
  • Mixture
    A combination of different ions or substances in a solution.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process that involves the rearrangement of the molecular or ionic structure.
  • Solid
    A state of matter characterized by structural rigidity and resistance to changes in shape.