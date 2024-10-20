Selective Precipitation definitions Flashcards
Back
Selective Precipitation definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Selective PrecipitationA method to separate ions by forming a solid with a reagent that binds to specific ions.
- ReagentAn ion that binds to dissolved ions to form a precipitate in a solution.
- PrecipitateA solid formed from a solution during a chemical reaction.
- Solubility Product ConstantA constant (Ksp) that indicates the solubility of a salt in a solution.
- Reaction QuotientA value (Q) that determines the direction of a reaction relative to equilibrium.
- EquilibriumA state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate.
- Ionic SolidA compound composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces.
- MixtureA combination of different ions or substances in a solution.
- Chemical ReactionA process that involves the rearrangement of the molecular or ionic structure.
- SolidA state of matter characterized by structural rigidity and resistance to changes in shape.