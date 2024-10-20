Selective Precipitation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Selective Precipitation A method to separate ions by forming a solid with a reagent that binds to specific ions.

Reagent An ion that binds to dissolved ions to form a precipitate in a solution.

Precipitate A solid formed from a solution during a chemical reaction.

Solubility Product Constant A constant (Ksp) that indicates the solubility of a salt in a solution.

Reaction Quotient A value (Q) that determines the direction of a reaction relative to equilibrium.

Equilibrium A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate.

Ionic Solid A compound composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces.

Mixture A combination of different ions or substances in a solution.

Chemical Reaction A process that involves the rearrangement of the molecular or ionic structure.