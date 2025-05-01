SI Units quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which SI base unit is used to measure length? The SI base unit for length is the meter (m).

Which SI base unit is used to measure time? The SI base unit for time is the second (s).

How are SI base units and derived units related in scientific measurements? SI base units are the fundamental units for physical quantities, while derived units are formed by combining base units according to mathematical relationships, such as area (m²) and volume (m³).

What is the SI base unit for temperature? The SI base unit for temperature is the kelvin (K).

List three examples of SI derived units and explain how they are formed from SI base units. Examples of SI derived units include: area (square meters, m², formed by multiplying meters by meters), volume (cubic meters, m³, formed by multiplying meters by meters by meters), and speed (meters per second, m/s, formed by dividing meters by seconds).

What is the SI base unit for measuring the amount of a substance? The SI base unit for the amount of a substance is the mole (mol). This unit is fundamental in chemistry for quantifying particles like atoms or molecules.