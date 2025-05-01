When multiplying or dividing numbers in chemistry, how do you determine the number of significant figures in the final answer? The final answer should have the same number of significant figures as the measurement with the fewest significant figures.

How do you count significant figures in a number with a decimal point? Start counting from the first nonzero digit on the left and count all digits to the end.

In the calculation 3.16 × 0.003027 × 5.7 × 10⁻³, which value determines the number of significant figures in the final answer? The value with the least number of significant figures, which is 5.7 × 10⁻³ with 2 significant figures.

What should you do if the digit to the right of your last significant figure is 5 or greater when rounding? You should round up the last significant figure by one.

When adding or subtracting numbers, what determines the number of decimal places in the final answer? The final answer should have the same number of decimal places as the measurement with the least decimal places.

If you add 402.09, subtract 12.2, and add 2.671, how many decimal places should your answer have? The answer should have one decimal place, matching the least precise measurement (12.2).