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Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements quiz

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  • What does the number of significant figures in a measurement indicate?
    It indicates the precision of the measurement; more significant figures mean greater precision.
  • Why is 25.00 mL considered more precise than 25 mL?
    Because 25.00 mL has more significant figures (four) than 25 mL (two), indicating greater detail and accuracy.
  • How do you determine the number of significant figures in a measurement like 25.00 mL?
    Start counting from the first nonzero digit on the left to the last digit on the right, including all digits.
  • How many significant figures does the measurement 25 have?
    It has two significant figures.
  • When recording a measurement, what digits should you include?
    Include all known digits plus one estimated digit.
  • What is the purpose of including an estimated digit in a measurement?
    It accounts for the inherent uncertainty in the measurement, providing a more accurate value.
  • What is the 'eyeball test' when taking measurements?
    It refers to estimating one additional decimal place beyond the smallest marked unit on the measuring tool.
  • Why can't you just record the value shown by the hash marks on a measuring tool?
    Because there is always some uncertainty, so you must estimate one more digit for proper precision.
  • How does the presence of a decimal point affect the counting of significant figures?
    A decimal point means you count all digits from left to right, including zeros after the decimal.
  • What is the relationship between significant figures and uncertainty in measurements?
    Significant figures help express the uncertainty by showing how precise the measurement is.
  • If a measurement is recorded as 25.0 mL, how many significant figures does it have?
    It has three significant figures.
  • What should you do to ensure you have the correct number of significant figures when measuring?
    Add an additional decimal place as an estimated digit beyond the known values.
  • Why is it important to use significant figures in scientific measurements?
    They ensure that the reported value accurately reflects the precision and uncertainty of the measurement.
  • What happens to the precision of a measurement as the number of significant figures increases?
    The precision increases, providing more detail about the measurement.
  • How do significant figures impact the final answers in calculations?
    They determine the level of precision that should be reported in the final answer.