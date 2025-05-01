What does the number of significant figures in a measurement indicate? It indicates the precision of the measurement; more significant figures mean greater precision.

Why is 25.00 mL considered more precise than 25 mL? Because 25.00 mL has more significant figures (four) than 25 mL (two), indicating greater detail and accuracy.

How do you determine the number of significant figures in a measurement like 25.00 mL? Start counting from the first nonzero digit on the left to the last digit on the right, including all digits.

How many significant figures does the measurement 25 have? It has two significant figures.

When recording a measurement, what digits should you include? Include all known digits plus one estimated digit.

What is the purpose of including an estimated digit in a measurement? It accounts for the inherent uncertainty in the measurement, providing a more accurate value.