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What does the number of significant figures in a measurement indicate? It indicates the precision of the measurement; more significant figures mean greater precision. Why is 25.00 mL considered more precise than 25 mL? Because 25.00 mL has more significant figures (four) than 25 mL (two), indicating greater detail and accuracy. How do you determine the number of significant figures in a measurement like 25.00 mL? Start counting from the first nonzero digit on the left to the last digit on the right, including all digits. How many significant figures does the measurement 25 have? It has two significant figures. When recording a measurement, what digits should you include? Include all known digits plus one estimated digit. What is the purpose of including an estimated digit in a measurement? It accounts for the inherent uncertainty in the measurement, providing a more accurate value. What is the 'eyeball test' when taking measurements? It refers to estimating one additional decimal place beyond the smallest marked unit on the measuring tool. Why can't you just record the value shown by the hash marks on a measuring tool? Because there is always some uncertainty, so you must estimate one more digit for proper precision. How does the presence of a decimal point affect the counting of significant figures? A decimal point means you count all digits from left to right, including zeros after the decimal. What is the relationship between significant figures and uncertainty in measurements? Significant figures help express the uncertainty by showing how precise the measurement is. If a measurement is recorded as 25.0 mL, how many significant figures does it have? It has three significant figures. What should you do to ensure you have the correct number of significant figures when measuring? Add an additional decimal place as an estimated digit beyond the known values. Why is it important to use significant figures in scientific measurements? They ensure that the reported value accurately reflects the precision and uncertainty of the measurement. What happens to the precision of a measurement as the number of significant figures increases? The precision increases, providing more detail about the measurement. How do significant figures impact the final answers in calculations? They determine the level of precision that should be reported in the final answer.
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements quiz
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