Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following pieces of laboratory equipment is used to make high-precision measurements? A volumetric flask or analytical balance is used to make high-precision measurements due to their ability to provide values with more significant figures.

Which piece(s) of glassware is the most precise based on significant figures? A volumetric flask is the most precise based on significant figures, as it is calibrated to deliver a specific volume with high accuracy.

What is the correct reading for the graduated cylinder in the close-up, considering significant figures? The correct reading for a graduated cylinder should include all known digits plus one estimated digit, reflecting the proper number of significant figures.

Which of the following glassware has the highest precision in measuring the volume of a liquid? A volumetric flask has the highest precision in measuring the volume of a liquid due to its calibration for a specific volume.

Which of the following terms refers to how close a measurement is to the true value? Accuracy refers to how close a measurement is to the true value.

When considering precise mass measurements, which instrument should be used? An analytical balance should be used for precise mass measurements because it provides more significant figures.