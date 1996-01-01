Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements quiz #1 Flashcards
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements quiz #1
Which of the following pieces of laboratory equipment is used to make high-precision measurements?
A volumetric flask or analytical balance is used to make high-precision measurements due to their ability to provide values with more significant figures.Which piece(s) of glassware is the most precise based on significant figures?
A volumetric flask is the most precise based on significant figures, as it is calibrated to deliver a specific volume with high accuracy.What is the correct reading for the graduated cylinder in the close-up, considering significant figures?
The correct reading for a graduated cylinder should include all known digits plus one estimated digit, reflecting the proper number of significant figures.Which of the following glassware has the highest precision in measuring the volume of a liquid?
A volumetric flask has the highest precision in measuring the volume of a liquid due to its calibration for a specific volume.Which of the following terms refers to how close a measurement is to the true value?
Accuracy refers to how close a measurement is to the true value.When considering precise mass measurements, which instrument should be used?
An analytical balance should be used for precise mass measurements because it provides more significant figures.Why is it important for measurements in an experiment to be both accurate and precise?
Accurate and precise measurements ensure reliable and reproducible results, minimizing errors and uncertainty in scientific experiments.What is the quotient of the given values, 16.017 in. divided by 0.370 in., reported to the correct number of significant figures?
The quotient is 43.3, reported to three significant figures, matching the least number of significant figures in the original values.Which of the following measurements has the greatest precision? a. 100 b. 100.0 c. 100.00 d. 1
c. 100.00 has the greatest precision because it contains the most significant figures.Which statements best describe measuring with a graduated cylinder?
When measuring with a graduated cylinder, record all known digits plus one estimated digit, and read the volume at the bottom of the meniscus for accuracy.When reporting a measurement to the correct number of significant digits, what should be included?
All known digits plus one estimated digit should be included when reporting a measurement to the correct number of significant digits.Describe how the meniscus is used to read volume measurements on a graduated cylinder.
The volume is read at the bottom of the meniscus, ensuring the measurement includes all known digits and one estimated digit for proper significant figures.