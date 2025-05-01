Back
What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) measure? Ksp measures the solubility of solid ionic compounds in a solvent at equilibrium. How is solubility typically represented in chemistry? Solubility is usually represented as capital M, which stands for molar solubility. What does a higher Ksp value indicate about an ionic solid? A higher Ksp value means the ionic solid is more soluble in the solvent. What does a lower Ksp value indicate about an ionic solid? A lower Ksp value means the ionic solid is less soluble in the solvent. When is it valid to directly compare Ksp values between compounds? Direct comparison is valid only between compounds that dissociate into the same number of ions. Why can't you directly compare Ksp values for compounds that dissociate into different numbers of ions? Because the number of ions affects the equilibrium expression, so further calculations are needed. What is the equilibrium process used in Ksp calculations? Solubility is an equilibrium process, often requiring an ICE chart for calculations. What does ICE stand for in the context of equilibrium calculations? ICE stands for Initial, Change, and Equilibrium, used to organize concentrations during calculations. What is the general form of the Ksp expression for an ionic solid? Ksp equals the product of the ion concentrations, each raised to the power of its coefficient in the balanced equation. Why are solids and liquids not included in the Ksp equilibrium expression? Solids and liquids are ignored because their concentrations do not change during the equilibrium process. In the Ksp expression, what do the brackets around ions represent? The brackets represent the concentration of each ion in solution. How do coefficients in the balanced equation affect the Ksp expression? Coefficients become the exponents (powers) for each ion concentration in the Ksp expression. What is the reactant in a Ksp equilibrium equation, and how is it treated? The reactant is a solid ionic compound, and it is ignored in the equilibrium expression. What does the Ksp expression simplify to in terms of reactants and products? Ksp simplifies to just the product of the concentrations of the ions (products), since the solid reactant is ignored. Why is understanding Ksp important in chemistry? Understanding Ksp is crucial for predicting solubility and performing related calculations.
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Ksp: Common Ion Effect
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Jules
18. Aqueous Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
18. Aqueous Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
18. Aqueous Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules