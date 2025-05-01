What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) measure? Ksp measures the solubility of solid ionic compounds in a solvent at equilibrium.

How is solubility typically represented in chemistry? Solubility is usually represented as capital M, which stands for molar solubility.

What does a higher Ksp value indicate about an ionic solid? A higher Ksp value means the ionic solid is more soluble in the solvent.

What does a lower Ksp value indicate about an ionic solid? A lower Ksp value means the ionic solid is less soluble in the solvent.

When is it valid to directly compare Ksp values between compounds? Direct comparison is valid only between compounds that dissociate into the same number of ions.

Why can't you directly compare Ksp values for compounds that dissociate into different numbers of ions? Because the number of ions affects the equilibrium expression, so further calculations are needed.