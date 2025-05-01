What does a higher standard reduction potential (E°) indicate about a species' likelihood to be reduced? A higher E° means the species is more likely to gain electrons and undergo reduction.

Under what standard conditions are standard reduction potentials measured? They are measured at 25°C, 1 atmosphere pressure, 1 M concentration, and pH 7.

What is the standard reduction potential (E°) of the standard hydrogen electrode (SHE)? The SHE has a standard reduction potential of 0 volts.

How can you identify a reduction half-reaction in a standard reduction potential table? Reduction half-reactions have electrons as reactants and the oxidation number of the element decreases.

What does it mean if a species has an E° value below zero? It is more likely to lose electrons (be oxidized) and acts as a strong reducing agent.

What is the relationship between being reduced and being an oxidizing agent? A species that is reduced acts as the oxidizing agent in a redox reaction.