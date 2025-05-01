Back
What does a higher standard reduction potential (E°) indicate about a species' likelihood to be reduced? A higher E° means the species is more likely to gain electrons and undergo reduction. Under what standard conditions are standard reduction potentials measured? They are measured at 25°C, 1 atmosphere pressure, 1 M concentration, and pH 7. What is the standard reduction potential (E°) of the standard hydrogen electrode (SHE)? The SHE has a standard reduction potential of 0 volts. How can you identify a reduction half-reaction in a standard reduction potential table? Reduction half-reactions have electrons as reactants and the oxidation number of the element decreases. What does it mean if a species has an E° value below zero? It is more likely to lose electrons (be oxidized) and acts as a strong reducing agent. What is the relationship between being reduced and being an oxidizing agent? A species that is reduced acts as the oxidizing agent in a redox reaction. Which element in the standard reduction potential table is the strongest oxidizing agent? Fluorine (F₂) is the strongest oxidizing agent because it has the highest E° value. What happens to the likelihood of oxidation as you move down the standard reduction potential table? The likelihood of oxidation increases as E° values decrease. If a species is being oxidized, what kind of agent is it? It is acting as the reducing agent. How does the strength of being a reducing agent change as E° values decrease? The strength of being a reducing agent increases as E° values decrease. What is the significance of the SHE in comparing standard reduction potentials? The SHE serves as the reference point (E° = 0) for all other standard reduction potentials. How can you tell if a half-reaction represents a reduction by looking at the electrons? If electrons are on the reactant side, the half-reaction represents a reduction. What does a positive E° value suggest about a species' behavior in a redox reaction? A positive E° value suggests the species is more likely to be reduced and act as an oxidizing agent. What is the relationship between standard reduction potential and the strength of an oxidizing agent? The higher the standard reduction potential, the stronger the oxidizing agent. Why is it important to compare standard reduction potentials of different elements? Comparing E° values helps predict the direction of redox reactions and identify oxidizing and reducing agents.
Standard Reduction Potentials quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Standard Reduction Potentials
20. Electrochemistry
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Intro To Electrochemical Cells
20. Electrochemistry
2 problems
Topic
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules