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Structural Formula quiz

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  • What is the main limitation of molecular formulas for organic compounds?
    Molecular formulas do not show how atoms are connected or their orientation, only the ratio of elements.
  • What does a structural formula reveal about a molecule that a molecular formula does not?
    A structural formula shows the connectivity of atoms, indicating how they are bonded to each other.
  • How many different structural formulas can be drawn for C₂H₆O?
    At least two structural formulas can be drawn: one for ethanol and one for dimethyl ether.
  • What is meant by 'connectivity' in a structural formula?
    Connectivity refers to how atoms are linked or bonded to each other within a molecule.
  • Why is orientation not shown in basic structural formulas?
    Orientation relates to spatial arrangement and is discussed with stereoisomers, not basic structural formulas.
  • What is the difference between a structural formula and a Lewis structure?
    A Lewis structure shows both bonds and lone pairs, while a structural formula only shows bonds between atoms.
  • Why are lone pairs not shown in structural formulas?
    Structural formulas focus on the bonds between atoms, not on non-bonding electrons like lone pairs.
  • What information is missing from a molecular formula that is present in a structural formula?
    A molecular formula lacks details about atom connectivity and bonding, which are shown in a structural formula.
  • How does a structural formula help in understanding chemical behavior?
    It shows how atoms are connected, which affects the molecule's reactivity and properties.
  • What is the structural formula for ethanol based on C₂H₆O?
    Ethanol's structural formula is CH₃CH₂OH, showing two carbons connected with an OH group.
  • What is the structural formula for dimethyl ether based on C₂H₆O?
    Dimethyl ether's structural formula is CH₃OCH₃, with an oxygen connecting two methyl groups.
  • Why can't you determine the exact structure of a compound from its molecular formula alone?
    Because the molecular formula does not specify how atoms are connected or arranged.
  • What does a structural formula omit that a Lewis structure includes?
    It omits lone pairs and non-bonding electrons, focusing only on atom connectivity.
  • What is the primary concern of structural formulas in organic chemistry?
    The primary concern is showing the bonds and connectivity between atoms in a molecule.
  • How does the structural formula of a compound affect its chemical reactivity?
    The way atoms are connected determines the compound's chemical behavior and reactivity.