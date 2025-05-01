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What is the main limitation of molecular formulas for organic compounds? Molecular formulas do not show how atoms are connected or their orientation, only the ratio of elements. What does a structural formula reveal about a molecule that a molecular formula does not? A structural formula shows the connectivity of atoms, indicating how they are bonded to each other. How many different structural formulas can be drawn for C₂H₆O? At least two structural formulas can be drawn: one for ethanol and one for dimethyl ether. What is meant by 'connectivity' in a structural formula? Connectivity refers to how atoms are linked or bonded to each other within a molecule. Why is orientation not shown in basic structural formulas? Orientation relates to spatial arrangement and is discussed with stereoisomers, not basic structural formulas. What is the difference between a structural formula and a Lewis structure? A Lewis structure shows both bonds and lone pairs, while a structural formula only shows bonds between atoms. Why are lone pairs not shown in structural formulas? Structural formulas focus on the bonds between atoms, not on non-bonding electrons like lone pairs. What information is missing from a molecular formula that is present in a structural formula? A molecular formula lacks details about atom connectivity and bonding, which are shown in a structural formula. How does a structural formula help in understanding chemical behavior? It shows how atoms are connected, which affects the molecule's reactivity and properties. What is the structural formula for ethanol based on C₂H₆O? Ethanol's structural formula is CH₃CH₂OH, showing two carbons connected with an OH group. What is the structural formula for dimethyl ether based on C₂H₆O? Dimethyl ether's structural formula is CH₃OCH₃, with an oxygen connecting two methyl groups. Why can't you determine the exact structure of a compound from its molecular formula alone? Because the molecular formula does not specify how atoms are connected or arranged. What does a structural formula omit that a Lewis structure includes? It omits lone pairs and non-bonding electrons, focusing only on atom connectivity. What is the primary concern of structural formulas in organic chemistry? The primary concern is showing the bonds and connectivity between atoms in a molecule. How does the structural formula of a compound affect its chemical reactivity? The way atoms are connected determines the compound's chemical behavior and reactivity.
Structural Formula quiz
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