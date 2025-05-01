What is the main limitation of molecular formulas for organic compounds? Molecular formulas do not show how atoms are connected or their orientation, only the ratio of elements.

What does a structural formula reveal about a molecule that a molecular formula does not? A structural formula shows the connectivity of atoms, indicating how they are bonded to each other.

How many different structural formulas can be drawn for C₂H₆O? At least two structural formulas can be drawn: one for ethanol and one for dimethyl ether.

What is meant by 'connectivity' in a structural formula? Connectivity refers to how atoms are linked or bonded to each other within a molecule.

Why is orientation not shown in basic structural formulas? Orientation relates to spatial arrangement and is discussed with stereoisomers, not basic structural formulas.

What is the difference between a structural formula and a Lewis structure? A Lewis structure shows both bonds and lone pairs, while a structural formula only shows bonds between atoms.