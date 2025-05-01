What reagents are added to a solution to test for chloride, bromide, and iodide ions? Nitric acid is added first, followed by silver nitrate.

What color precipitate indicates the presence of chloride ions when tested with silver nitrate? A white precipitate forms, indicating chloride ions.

How can you distinguish between bromide and iodide ions using the silver nitrate test? Bromide forms a creamy white precipitate, while iodide forms a yellow precipitate.

What gas is produced when carbonate or bicarbonate ions react with hydrochloric acid? Carbon dioxide gas (CO2) is produced.

How can you differentiate between carbonate and bicarbonate ions after adding hydrochloric acid? Add magnesium sulfate; a white precipitate forms with carbonate but not with bicarbonate.

What is the visual indication of carbon dioxide gas being produced in a solution? The solution becomes cloudy white due to CO2 gas bubbles.