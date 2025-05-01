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Test for Ions and Gases quiz

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  • What reagents are added to a solution to test for chloride, bromide, and iodide ions?
    Nitric acid is added first, followed by silver nitrate.
  • What color precipitate indicates the presence of chloride ions when tested with silver nitrate?
    A white precipitate forms, indicating chloride ions.
  • How can you distinguish between bromide and iodide ions using the silver nitrate test?
    Bromide forms a creamy white precipitate, while iodide forms a yellow precipitate.
  • What gas is produced when carbonate or bicarbonate ions react with hydrochloric acid?
    Carbon dioxide gas (CO2) is produced.
  • How can you differentiate between carbonate and bicarbonate ions after adding hydrochloric acid?
    Add magnesium sulfate; a white precipitate forms with carbonate but not with bicarbonate.
  • What is the visual indication of carbon dioxide gas being produced in a solution?
    The solution becomes cloudy white due to CO2 gas bubbles.
  • Which ions form a white precipitate when barium chloride is added after hydrochloric acid?
    Both sulfate and bisulfate ions form a white precipitate.
  • How can you distinguish between sulfate and bisulfate ions after forming a barium sulfate precipitate?
    Heat the solid; SO3 gas forms with light heating for bisulfate, but only with strong heating for sulfate.
  • What does the evolution of a lot of CO2 gas upon adding sodium carbonate indicate about the ion present?
    It indicates the presence of bisulfate ion.
  • What gas is released when sulfite ions react with hydrochloric acid, and how can you detect it?
    Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas is released, which has a strong, unpleasant odor.
  • What is the brown ring test used to identify?
    It is used to identify the presence of nitrate ions.
  • What reagents are used in the brown ring test for nitrate ions?
    Cold iron(II) sulfate is added, followed by sulfuric acid.
  • What is a precipitate in the context of ion testing?
    A precipitate is a solid that forms in solution during a chemical reaction.
  • Why is fluoride ion not typically tested with silver nitrate in these experiments?
    Fluoride ion is not tested due to its dangerous properties in these reactions.
  • What does the absence of a precipitate after adding nitric acid and silver nitrate indicate?
    It indicates that chloride, bromide, or iodide ions are not present in the solution.