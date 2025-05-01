What does the principal quantum number (n) indicate about an electron in an atom? It indicates the size and energy of the electron shell; higher n means electrons are in outer shells.

What is the angular momentum quantum number (l) also called? It is also called the azimuthal quantum number.

Which values of l correspond to the s, p, d, and f subshells? s = 0, p = 1, d = 2, f = 3.

What does the magnetic quantum number (ml) specify? It specifies the orientation of an orbital within a subshell, with values ranging from -l to +l.

How many orbitals are in a d subshell and what are their ml values? There are 5 orbitals with ml values of -2, -1, 0, +1, and +2.

What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital? A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.