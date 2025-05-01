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What does the principal quantum number (n) indicate about an electron in an atom? It indicates the size and energy of the electron shell; higher n means electrons are in outer shells. What is the angular momentum quantum number (l) also called? It is also called the azimuthal quantum number. Which values of l correspond to the s, p, d, and f subshells? s = 0, p = 1, d = 2, f = 3. What does the magnetic quantum number (ml) specify? It specifies the orientation of an orbital within a subshell, with values ranging from -l to +l. How many orbitals are in a d subshell and what are their ml values? There are 5 orbitals with ml values of -2, -1, 0, +1, and +2. What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital? A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons. What are the possible values for the spin quantum number (ms)? The possible values are +1/2 (up-spin) and -1/2 (down-spin). What principle dictates the order in which electrons fill orbitals? The Aufbau principle dictates the order of electron filling in orbitals. How are electrons numbered in an electron configuration diagram? Electrons are numbered in the order they are written, following the Aufbau principle. What does the set of quantum numbers collectively describe? They collectively describe an electron's unique position and energy in an atom. If an electron is in a 7d orbital, what is its principal quantum number (n)? Its principal quantum number is n = 7. What is the l value for an electron in a p orbital? The l value for a p orbital is 1. How do you determine the ml values for a given subshell? ml values range from -l to +l for the subshell's l value. What is the significance of the ms value for electrons in the same orbital? One electron has ms = +1/2 (up-spin) and the other has ms = -1/2 (down-spin), distinguishing their spins. Why is understanding quantum numbers important in chemistry? Quantum numbers are essential for determining the location and energy levels of electrons within an atom.
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers quiz
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