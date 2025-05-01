What principle dictates the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals? The Aufbau principle dictates that electrons fill lower energy orbitals before higher energy ones.

What is the sequence of orbital filling according to the Aufbau principle up to 3d? The sequence is 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, then 3d.

How many electrons can the s sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The s sublevel has 1 orbital and can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

How many electrons can the p sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The p sublevel has 3 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 6 electrons.

How many electrons can the d sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The d sublevel has 5 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 10 electrons.

How many electrons can the f sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The f sublevel has 7 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 14 electrons.