Back
What principle dictates the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals? The Aufbau principle dictates that electrons fill lower energy orbitals before higher energy ones. What is the sequence of orbital filling according to the Aufbau principle up to 3d? The sequence is 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, then 3d. How many electrons can the s sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The s sublevel has 1 orbital and can hold a maximum of 2 electrons. How many electrons can the p sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The p sublevel has 3 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 6 electrons. How many electrons can the d sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The d sublevel has 5 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 10 electrons. How many electrons can the f sublevel hold, and how many orbitals does it have? The f sublevel has 7 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 14 electrons. What does the s block on the periodic table represent? The s block represents elements whose outermost electrons occupy s orbitals, and it consists of two columns. How does the periodic table help determine electron configurations? The periodic table is divided into s, p, d, and f blocks, which correspond to the sublevels being filled by electrons. What is the electron configuration for hydrogen? Hydrogen has the electron configuration 1s¹. What is the electron configuration for helium? Helium has the electron configuration 1s². When moving from the s block to the d block, how does the principal quantum number change? The principal quantum number for the d block is one less than that of the preceding s block (e.g., after 4s comes 3d). What is a condensed electron configuration? A condensed electron configuration uses the symbol of the last noble gas before the element as a reference point, followed by the remaining configuration. When should you use the condensed electron configuration method? You should use the condensed electron configuration unless specifically asked for the full ground state configuration. Where are the f block elements located on the periodic table, and how are they numbered? The f block elements are located below the main body of the periodic table and are numbered as 4f and 5f, corresponding to periods 6 and 7. Why is understanding electron configuration important in chemistry? Understanding electron configuration is crucial for predicting the chemical properties and behaviors of elements.
The Electron Configuration Review quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15