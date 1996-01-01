The Electron Configuration Review
Ground State Electron Configurations
Auf Bau Principle
The Electron Configuration Example
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle?
Identify the element with the given electron orbital diagram.
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Mn (Z = 25)
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d5
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 4d5
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d4
Write the ground-state electron configuration for the following element:
Lead (Z = 82)
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s24f105d106p6
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s24f146p2
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s24f145d66p6
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s24f145d106p2
Condensed Electron Configuration
The Electron Configuration: Condensed Example
Write the condensed electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element: Zinc
[Ar] 4s2 3d9
[Kr] 4s2 3d10
[Ar] 4s2 3d10
[Ar] 4s1 3d10