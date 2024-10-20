The Electron Configuration Review definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electron Configuration Represents the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following a specific sequence.

Aufbau Principle Electrons fill lower energy orbitals before occupying higher energy ones.

Orbital A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by increasing atomic number and electron configuration.

S Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in s orbitals.

P Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in p orbitals.

D Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in d orbitals.

F Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in f orbitals.

Condensed Electron Configuration A shorthand notation using the last noble gas to simplify electron arrangements.

Noble Gas Elements in group 18 of the periodic table, used as reference points in electron configurations.

Ground State The lowest energy state of an atom, with electrons in the lowest possible orbitals.

Sublevel A division of electron shells in an atom, consisting of orbitals of the same energy level.

Energy Level The fixed amount of energy that a system described by quantum mechanics can have.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge, found in orbitals around an atom's nucleus.