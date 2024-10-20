The Electron Configuration Review definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration Review definitions
  • Electron Configuration
    Represents the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following a specific sequence.
  • Aufbau Principle
    Electrons fill lower energy orbitals before occupying higher energy ones.
  • Orbital
    A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by increasing atomic number and electron configuration.
  • S Block
    Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in s orbitals.
  • P Block
    Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in p orbitals.
  • D Block
    Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in d orbitals.
  • F Block
    Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in f orbitals.
  • Condensed Electron Configuration
    A shorthand notation using the last noble gas to simplify electron arrangements.
  • Noble Gas
    Elements in group 18 of the periodic table, used as reference points in electron configurations.
  • Ground State
    The lowest energy state of an atom, with electrons in the lowest possible orbitals.
  • Sublevel
    A division of electron shells in an atom, consisting of orbitals of the same energy level.
  • Energy Level
    The fixed amount of energy that a system described by quantum mechanics can have.
  • Electron
    A subatomic particle with a negative charge, found in orbitals around an atom's nucleus.
  • Ion
    An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons.