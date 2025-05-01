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Why are p and d subshells most stable when they are half-filled or completely filled? Because of symmetry, half-filled or fully-filled p and d subshells provide greater stability to the atom. What rule explains why electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up? Hund's rule states that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly to maximize stability before pairing. Which element marks the start of exceptions to electron configurations in the transition metals? Chromium (Cr) marks the start of exceptions to electron configurations among transition metals. How many major elements commonly exhibit exceptions to their electron configurations? Six major elements commonly exhibit exceptions to their electron configurations. What is the expected electron configuration for chromium before considering exceptions? The expected configuration is [Ar] 4s2 3d4 for chromium. What is the actual electron configuration for chromium due to its exception? Chromium's actual configuration is [Ar] 4s1 3d5, achieving a half-filled d subshell. Why does chromium promote an electron from the 4s orbital to the 3d orbital? Chromium promotes an electron to achieve a half-filled 3d5 configuration, which is more stable. Which element exhibits an exception by achieving a completely filled d subshell? Copper (Cu) exhibits an exception by achieving a completely filled 3d10 subshell. What is the expected electron configuration for copper before considering exceptions? The expected configuration is [Ar] 4s2 3d9 for copper. What is the actual electron configuration for copper due to its exception? Copper's actual configuration is [Ar] 4s1 3d10, with a fully-filled d subshell. What is the driving force behind the exceptions in electron configurations for certain elements? The drive to achieve half-filled or fully-filled d orbitals causes these exceptions. Which four elements are skipped between chromium and copper when identifying exceptions? Manganese, iron, cobalt, and nickel are skipped between chromium and copper. What happens to the s orbital electron in elements showing electron configuration exceptions? An s orbital electron is promoted to the d orbital to achieve greater stability. How does the electron configuration change for a d4 element to become more stable? A d4 element promotes an s electron to become d5, resulting in a half-filled d subshell. What is the key indicator in electron configurations that suggests an exception may occur? Ending with d4 or d9 in the configuration signals a possible exception due to the drive for half-filled or fully-filled d orbitals.
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions quiz
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