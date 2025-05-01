Why are p and d subshells most stable when they are half-filled or completely filled? Because of symmetry, half-filled or fully-filled p and d subshells provide greater stability to the atom.

What rule explains why electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up? Hund's rule states that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly to maximize stability before pairing.

Which element marks the start of exceptions to electron configurations in the transition metals? Chromium (Cr) marks the start of exceptions to electron configurations among transition metals.

How many major elements commonly exhibit exceptions to their electron configurations? Six major elements commonly exhibit exceptions to their electron configurations.

What is the expected electron configuration for chromium before considering exceptions? The expected configuration is [Ar] 4s2 3d4 for chromium.

What is the actual electron configuration for chromium due to its exception? Chromium's actual configuration is [Ar] 4s1 3d5, achieving a half-filled d subshell.