What is the equation for the ideal gas law? The equation is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.

How are pressure and volume related in the ideal gas law? Pressure and volume are inversely proportional; as one increases, the other decreases.

What happens to pressure if volume increases, assuming other variables are constant? If volume increases, pressure decreases because they are inversely proportional.

How are pressure and moles related in the ideal gas law? Pressure and moles are directly proportional; increasing one increases the other.

What is the relationship between pressure and temperature in the ideal gas law? Pressure and temperature are directly proportional; as temperature increases, pressure also increases.

How are volume and moles related according to the ideal gas law? Volume and moles are directly proportional; increasing moles increases volume.