What is the formula for density in general chemistry? Density is mass divided by volume, or D = m/v.

How is the density of gases typically expressed? The density of gases is usually given in grams per liter (g/L).

Why don't we use grams per milliliter for gas density? Gases are much less dense than solids and liquids, so grams per liter is more appropriate for their density.

What is the ideal gas law equation? The ideal gas law is PV = nRT.

How can the ideal gas law be adapted to calculate gas density? By manipulating the ideal gas law, we derive D = (P × MM) / (R × T), where MM is molar mass.

What does the mnemonic 'Dreams push me over rough times' help you remember? It helps you recall the density formula for gases: D = (P × MM) / (R × T).