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What is a diprotic acid and how many dissociation steps does it have? A diprotic acid has two acidic hydrogens and can dissociate twice, each step with its own unique Ka value. What are the forms of a diprotic acid during its dissociation? The forms are H2A (acidic), HA− (intermediate), and A2− (basic). Which Ka value corresponds to the loss of the first acidic hydrogen in a diprotic acid? Ka1 corresponds to the loss of the first acidic hydrogen, converting H2A to HA−. What is the intermediate form in a diprotic acid dissociation? The intermediate form is HA−, which has lost one H+ but can lose another. How are Ka and Kb values paired in diprotic acids? Ka1 pairs with Kb2, and Ka2 pairs with Kb1, each product equaling Kw. What is the general form of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation? The equation is pH = pKa + log(base/acid). How many Henderson-Hasselbalch equations are used for diprotic buffers? Two equations are used, one for each dissociation step. What forms are used in the first Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for diprotic buffers? The acidic form (H2A) and the intermediate form (HA−) are used. What forms are used in the second Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for diprotic buffers? The intermediate form (HA−) and the basic form (A2−) are used. What is a triprotic acid and how many dissociation steps does it have? A triprotic acid has three acidic hydrogens and dissociates in three steps, each with its own Ka value. What are the forms of a triprotic acid during its dissociation? The forms are H3A (acidic), H2A− (intermediate 1), HA2− (intermediate 2), and A3− (basic). How are Ka and Kb values paired in triprotic acids? Ka1 pairs with Kb3, Ka2 with Kb2, and Ka3 with Kb1, each product equaling Kw. How many Henderson-Hasselbalch equations are used for triprotic buffers? Three equations are used, one for each dissociation step. Which forms are used in the first Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for triprotic buffers? The acidic form (H3A) and intermediate form 1 (H2A−) are used. Why is understanding Ka, Kb, and Henderson-Hasselbalch equations important in polyprotic buffer systems? It is essential for calculating pH changes and understanding the relationships between different forms in polyprotic buffers.
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers quiz
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