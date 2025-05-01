What is a diprotic acid and how many dissociation steps does it have? A diprotic acid has two acidic hydrogens and can dissociate twice, each step with its own unique Ka value.

What are the forms of a diprotic acid during its dissociation? The forms are H2A (acidic), HA− (intermediate), and A2− (basic).

Which Ka value corresponds to the loss of the first acidic hydrogen in a diprotic acid? Ka1 corresponds to the loss of the first acidic hydrogen, converting H2A to HA−.

What is the intermediate form in a diprotic acid dissociation? The intermediate form is HA−, which has lost one H+ but can lose another.

How are Ka and Kb values paired in diprotic acids? Ka1 pairs with Kb2, and Ka2 pairs with Kb1, each product equaling Kw.

What is the general form of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation? The equation is pH = pKa + log(base/acid).