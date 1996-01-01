18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
5
ProblemProblem
Calculate the pH of 75.0 mL of a 0.10 M of phosphorous acid, H3PO3, when 80.0 mL of 0.15 M NaOH are added. Ka1 = 5.0 × 10−2, Ka2 = 2.0 × 10−7.
A
7.12
B
1.35
C
6.88
D
12.65
6
ProblemProblem
Find the pH when 100.0 mL of a 0.1 M dibasic compound B (pKb1 = 4.00; pKb2 = 8.00) was titrated with 11 mL of a 1.00 M HCl.
A
8.00
B
6.95
C
3.00
D
7.05
7
ProblemProblem
Suppose you have 50.1 mL of a H3PO4 solution that you titrate with 15.4 mL of 0.10 M KOH solution to reach the endpoint. What is the concentration of H3PO4 of the original H3PO4 solution?
A
0.00200 M
B
0.00154 M
C
0.00649 M
D
0.0307 M
