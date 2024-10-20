Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers definitions Flashcards
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers definitions
- Diprotic AcidAn acid with two acidic hydrogens, each dissociating with a unique Ka value.
- Triprotic AcidAn acid with three acidic hydrogens, each dissociating with a unique Ka value.
- Equivalence PointThe point in a titration where the amount of titrant equals the amount of substance in the sample.
- Henderson-Hasselbalch EquationAn equation used to calculate pH, involving pKa and the ratio of base to acid.
- Conjugate BaseThe species formed when an acid donates a proton.
- Acid Ionization Constant (Ka)A constant that measures the strength of an acid in solution.
- Water Ion Product (Kw)The product of the concentrations of hydrogen ions and hydroxide ions in water.
- Intermediate FormThe form of an acid after losing one proton but before losing all acidic protons.
- Basic FormThe form of an acid after losing all its acidic protons.
- Ka1The acid dissociation constant for the first dissociation step of a polyprotic acid.
- Ka2The acid dissociation constant for the second dissociation step of a diprotic acid.
- Ka3The acid dissociation constant for the third dissociation step of a triprotic acid.
- Kb1The base dissociation constant for the first protonation step of a polyprotic base.
- Kb2The base dissociation constant for the second protonation step of a diprotic base.
- Kb3The base dissociation constant for the third protonation step of a triprotic base.