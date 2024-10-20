Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers definitions Flashcards

Back
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers definitions
1/15
  • Diprotic Acid
    An acid with two acidic hydrogens, each dissociating with a unique Ka value.
  • Triprotic Acid
    An acid with three acidic hydrogens, each dissociating with a unique Ka value.
  • Equivalence Point
    The point in a titration where the amount of titrant equals the amount of substance in the sample.
  • Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
    An equation used to calculate pH, involving pKa and the ratio of base to acid.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when an acid donates a proton.
  • Acid Ionization Constant (Ka)
    A constant that measures the strength of an acid in solution.
  • Water Ion Product (Kw)
    The product of the concentrations of hydrogen ions and hydroxide ions in water.
  • Intermediate Form
    The form of an acid after losing one proton but before losing all acidic protons.
  • Basic Form
    The form of an acid after losing all its acidic protons.
  • Ka1
    The acid dissociation constant for the first dissociation step of a polyprotic acid.
  • Ka2
    The acid dissociation constant for the second dissociation step of a diprotic acid.
  • Ka3
    The acid dissociation constant for the third dissociation step of a triprotic acid.
  • Kb1
    The base dissociation constant for the first protonation step of a polyprotic base.
  • Kb2
    The base dissociation constant for the second protonation step of a diprotic base.
  • Kb3
    The base dissociation constant for the third protonation step of a triprotic base.