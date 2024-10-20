Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Diprotic Acid An acid with two acidic hydrogens, each dissociating with a unique Ka value.

Triprotic Acid An acid with three acidic hydrogens, each dissociating with a unique Ka value.

Equivalence Point The point in a titration where the amount of titrant equals the amount of substance in the sample.

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation An equation used to calculate pH, involving pKa and the ratio of base to acid.

Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid donates a proton.

Acid Ionization Constant (Ka) A constant that measures the strength of an acid in solution.

Water Ion Product (Kw) The product of the concentrations of hydrogen ions and hydroxide ions in water.

Intermediate Form The form of an acid after losing one proton but before losing all acidic protons.

Basic Form The form of an acid after losing all its acidic protons.

Ka1 The acid dissociation constant for the first dissociation step of a polyprotic acid.

Ka2 The acid dissociation constant for the second dissociation step of a diprotic acid.

Ka3 The acid dissociation constant for the third dissociation step of a triprotic acid.

Kb1 The base dissociation constant for the first protonation step of a polyprotic base.

Kb2 The base dissociation constant for the second protonation step of a diprotic base.