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What is the titrate and what is the titrant in a weak base-strong acid titration? The weak base is the titrate and the strong acid is the titrant. Why must the titrant in a titration be a strong species? The titrant must be strong to ensure complete reaction with the analyte, allowing accurate determination of the equivalence point. What does ICF stand for in the context of titrations? ICF stands for Initial, Change, Final, which is a method for tracking moles during a reaction. Before the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration, which species is in excess? The weak base is in excess before the equivalence point. What type of solution is formed before the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration? A buffer solution is formed before the equivalence point. Which equation is used to calculate pH before the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration? The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is used to calculate pH before the equivalence point. What happens to the weak base and strong acid at the equivalence point? At the equivalence point, the moles of weak base and strong acid are equal and both are completely neutralized. What remains in solution at the equivalence point of a weak base-strong acid titration? Only the conjugate acid (or weak acid) remains in solution at the equivalence point. What formula is used to find the equivalence volume in a titration? The formula M1V1 = M2V2, where M is molarity and V is volume, is used to find the equivalence volume. After the equivalence point, which species is in excess in a weak base-strong acid titration? The strong acid is in excess after the equivalence point. Why is pH calculation simpler after the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration? Because the excess strong acid ionizes completely, making the pH calculation straightforward without the need for an ICE chart. Is a buffer present after the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration? No, the buffer is destroyed after the equivalence point. What is the main purpose of using an ICF chart in titration calculations? An ICF chart helps track the changes in moles of reactants and products during the reaction. What is formed as the strong acid neutralizes the weak base before the equivalence point? A conjugate acid (or weak acid) is formed as the strong acid neutralizes the weak base. Why is it important to understand the different stages of a titration? Understanding the stages is crucial for choosing the correct method to calculate pH at each point in the titration.
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid quiz
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