What is the titrate and what is the titrant in a weak base-strong acid titration? The weak base is the titrate and the strong acid is the titrant.

Why must the titrant in a titration be a strong species? The titrant must be strong to ensure complete reaction with the analyte, allowing accurate determination of the equivalence point.

What does ICF stand for in the context of titrations? ICF stands for Initial, Change, Final, which is a method for tracking moles during a reaction.

Before the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration, which species is in excess? The weak base is in excess before the equivalence point.

What type of solution is formed before the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration? A buffer solution is formed before the equivalence point.

Which equation is used to calculate pH before the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration? The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is used to calculate pH before the equivalence point.