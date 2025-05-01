How many protons can a triprotic acid donate? A triprotic acid can donate three protons.

What are the four forms of a triprotic acid? The four forms are the fully protonated acidic form, two intermediate forms, and the fully deprotonated basic form.

Which form of a triprotic acid retains all its H+ ions? The acidic form retains all three H+ ions.

What is the first intermediate form of a triprotic acid? The first intermediate form has lost one proton.

What is the second intermediate form of a triprotic acid? The second intermediate form has lost two protons.

Which form of a triprotic acid is fully deprotonated? The basic form is fully deprotonated.