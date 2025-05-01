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Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations quiz

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  • How many protons can a triprotic acid donate?
    A triprotic acid can donate three protons.
  • What are the four forms of a triprotic acid?
    The four forms are the fully protonated acidic form, two intermediate forms, and the fully deprotonated basic form.
  • Which form of a triprotic acid retains all its H+ ions?
    The acidic form retains all three H+ ions.
  • What is the first intermediate form of a triprotic acid?
    The first intermediate form has lost one proton.
  • What is the second intermediate form of a triprotic acid?
    The second intermediate form has lost two protons.
  • Which form of a triprotic acid is fully deprotonated?
    The basic form is fully deprotonated.
  • Which forms are most important for pH calculations of triprotic acids?
    The acidic form and the basic form are most important for pH calculations.
  • Which ionization constant is used to calculate the pH of the acidic form of a triprotic acid?
    Ka1 is used to calculate the pH of the acidic form.
  • Which ionization constant is used to calculate the pH of the basic form of a triprotic acid?
    Kb1 is used to calculate the pH of the basic form.
  • Why are only the acidic and basic forms used in pH calculations for triprotic acids?
    They are critical for predicting the acid's behavior in solution.
  • How many stages of ionization does a triprotic acid have?
    A triprotic acid has three stages of ionization.
  • What happens to a triprotic acid at each stage of ionization?
    It loses one proton at each stage.
  • What is the main concern when calculating pH for triprotic acids?
    The main concern is the initial acidic and basic forms.
  • What is the significance of Ka1 in triprotic acid calculations?
    Ka1 represents the acid ionization constant for the first proton loss.
  • What is the significance of Kb1 in triprotic base calculations?
    Kb1 represents the base ionization constant for the first proton gain.