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How many protons can a triprotic acid donate? A triprotic acid can donate three protons. What are the four forms of a triprotic acid? The four forms are the fully protonated acidic form, two intermediate forms, and the fully deprotonated basic form. Which form of a triprotic acid retains all its H+ ions? The acidic form retains all three H+ ions. What is the first intermediate form of a triprotic acid? The first intermediate form has lost one proton. What is the second intermediate form of a triprotic acid? The second intermediate form has lost two protons. Which form of a triprotic acid is fully deprotonated? The basic form is fully deprotonated. Which forms are most important for pH calculations of triprotic acids? The acidic form and the basic form are most important for pH calculations. Which ionization constant is used to calculate the pH of the acidic form of a triprotic acid? Ka1 is used to calculate the pH of the acidic form. Which ionization constant is used to calculate the pH of the basic form of a triprotic acid? Kb1 is used to calculate the pH of the basic form. Why are only the acidic and basic forms used in pH calculations for triprotic acids? They are critical for predicting the acid's behavior in solution. How many stages of ionization does a triprotic acid have? A triprotic acid has three stages of ionization. What happens to a triprotic acid at each stage of ionization? It loses one proton at each stage. What is the main concern when calculating pH for triprotic acids? The main concern is the initial acidic and basic forms. What is the significance of Ka1 in triprotic acid calculations? Ka1 represents the acid ionization constant for the first proton loss. What is the significance of Kb1 in triprotic base calculations? Kb1 represents the base ionization constant for the first proton gain.
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations quiz
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Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
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Triprotic Acids and Bases
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