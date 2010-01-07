17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
pH of Weak Triprotic Acid Species
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations Example
ProblemProblem
Determine the pH of 0.250 M sodium phosphate, Na3PO4. Phosphoric acid, H3PO4, contains Ka1 = 7.5 × 10−3, Ka2 = 6.2 × 10−8 and Ka3 = 4.2 × 10−13.
A
12.82
B
7.21
C
1.18
D
12.38
ProblemProblem
Determine the pOH of 0.450 M citric acid, H3C6H5O7. It possesses Ka1 = 7.4 × 10−4, Ka2 = 1.7 × 10−5 and Ka3 = 4.0 × 10−7.
A
7.602
B
13.653
C
9.230
D
12.260