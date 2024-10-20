Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Triprotic Acids Acids capable of donating three protons, existing in four forms: fully protonated, two intermediates, and deprotonated.

Acidic Form The form of a triprotic acid where all three protons are present, used in pH calculations with Ka1.

Basic Form The deprotonated form of a triprotic acid, used in pH calculations with Kb1.

Intermediate Form Forms of a triprotic acid where one or two protons have been lost, not primarily used in pH calculations.

Ka1 The acid ionization constant used to calculate the pH of the fully protonated form of a triprotic acid.

Kb1 The base ionization constant used to calculate the pH of the deprotonated form of a triprotic acid.

Ionization The process by which an acid loses protons, significant in determining the pH of triprotic acids.

Protonated A state where an acid retains its protons, crucial for understanding the acidic form in triprotic acids.

Deprotonated A state where an acid has lost its protons, relevant for the basic form in triprotic acids.