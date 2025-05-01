What is the general formula for a triprotic acid? The general formula for a triprotic acid is H3A.

How many acidic hydrogens can a triprotic acid donate? A triprotic acid can donate three acidic hydrogens (protons).

What are the names of the three acid dissociation constants for a triprotic acid? The three acid dissociation constants are Ka1, Ka2, and Ka3.

Which Ka value is the largest for a triprotic acid and why? Ka1 is the largest because it is easiest to lose the first proton; each subsequent proton is harder to lose, making Ka2 and Ka3 smaller.

What does Ka1 represent in a triprotic acid? Ka1 represents the dissociation constant for the loss of the first acidic proton.

What is the relationship between Ka and Kb values for a triprotic acid? Ka1 is related to Kb3, Ka2 to Kb2, and Ka3 to Kb1, with each pair multiplying to equal Kw.