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What is the general formula for a triprotic acid? The general formula for a triprotic acid is H3A. How many acidic hydrogens can a triprotic acid donate? A triprotic acid can donate three acidic hydrogens (protons). What are the names of the three acid dissociation constants for a triprotic acid? The three acid dissociation constants are Ka1, Ka2, and Ka3. Which Ka value is the largest for a triprotic acid and why? Ka1 is the largest because it is easiest to lose the first proton; each subsequent proton is harder to lose, making Ka2 and Ka3 smaller. What does Ka1 represent in a triprotic acid? Ka1 represents the dissociation constant for the loss of the first acidic proton. What is the relationship between Ka and Kb values for a triprotic acid? Ka1 is related to Kb3, Ka2 to Kb2, and Ka3 to Kb1, with each pair multiplying to equal Kw. How many different forms can a triprotic acid take as it loses protons? A triprotic acid can take four different forms as it loses protons. What is the basic form of a triprotic acid after all protons are lost? The basic form is A3-, which has lost all three acidic protons. What is the equilibrium expression for Ka1 of phosphoric acid? Ka1 = [H2PO4⁻][H3O⁺] / [H3PO4]. What is the equilibrium expression for Ka2 of phosphoric acid? Ka2 = [HPO4²⁻][H3O⁺] / [H2PO4⁻]. What is the equilibrium expression for Ka3 of phosphoric acid? Ka3 = [PO4³⁻][H3O⁺] / [HPO4²⁻]. What does Kb1 represent for the basic form of a triprotic acid? Kb1 represents the ability of the basic form (A3-) to accept the first proton. What is the relationship between the product of a Ka and its corresponding Kb? The product of each Ka and its corresponding Kb equals Kw (the ion product constant for water). What is a polyprotic acid, and how does it relate to triprotic acids? A polyprotic acid can donate more than one proton; a triprotic acid is a specific type with three protons to donate. Why do the Ka values decrease with each proton lost in a triprotic acid? Each subsequent proton is harder to remove due to increasing negative charge, making the acid weaker and the Ka value smaller.
Triprotic Acids and Bases quiz
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