What happens to the equilibrium constant K if you multiply all the coefficients in a chemical reaction by 3? K is raised to the third power (K^3), so the new K becomes the original K cubed.

How does reversing a chemical reaction affect the equilibrium constant K? Reversing the reaction takes the inverse of K, so the new K is 1 divided by the original K.

If you divide all the coefficients in a reaction by 2, what happens to K? K is raised to the one-half power (K^0.5), which is the square root of the original K.

Is the relationship between K and the coefficients of a reaction linear or exponential? The relationship is exponential, not linear.

What is the new K value if the original K is 71.3 and the reaction is multiplied by 3? The new K is 71.3 cubed, which equals 362,467.097.

What is the new K value if the original K is 71.3 and the reaction is reversed? The new K is 1/71.3, which equals 0.0140.