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What happens to the equilibrium constant K if you multiply all the coefficients in a chemical reaction by 3? K is raised to the third power (K^3), so the new K becomes the original K cubed. How does reversing a chemical reaction affect the equilibrium constant K? Reversing the reaction takes the inverse of K, so the new K is 1 divided by the original K. If you divide all the coefficients in a reaction by 2, what happens to K? K is raised to the one-half power (K^0.5), which is the square root of the original K. Is the relationship between K and the coefficients of a reaction linear or exponential? The relationship is exponential, not linear. What is the new K value if the original K is 71.3 and the reaction is multiplied by 3? The new K is 71.3 cubed, which equals 362,467.097. What is the new K value if the original K is 71.3 and the reaction is reversed? The new K is 1/71.3, which equals 0.0140. What is the new K value if the original K is 71.3 and the reaction is divided by 2? The new K is the square root of 71.3, which is 8.44. What does multiplying a reaction by a factor n do to the equilibrium constant K? It raises K to the nth power (K^n). What does dividing a reaction by a factor n do to the equilibrium constant K? It raises K to the 1/n power (K^(1/n)). What does it mean to reverse a chemical reaction in terms of reactants and products? Reversing a reaction swaps the reactants and products. If a reaction is divided by 3, how is K affected? K is raised to the one-third power (K^(1/3)). If a reaction is multiplied by 4, what happens to K? K is raised to the fourth power (K^4). Why is it important to understand how changes to a reaction affect K? Because these changes can significantly impact the equilibrium constant and the system's behavior. What is the effect on K if you reverse and then multiply a reaction by 2? K becomes the inverse raised to the second power, or (1/K)^2. How does the effect of changing coefficients on K differ from its effect on ΔH (enthalpy)? ΔH changes proportionally with coefficients, while K changes exponentially.
Using Hess's Law To Determine K quiz
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