What does VSEPR theory state about the arrangement of electron groups around a central atom? VSEPR theory states that electron groups around a central atom arrange themselves to minimize repulsion.

What is considered an electron group in VSEPR theory? An electron group is either a lone pair or a bonding group attached to the central atom.

How do lone pairs affect molecular geometry according to VSEPR theory? Lone pairs contribute additional repulsion due to their electron clouds, affecting the molecular shape.

What determines the possible molecular shapes in VSEPR theory? The number of electron groups around the central atom determines the possible molecular shapes.

How many possible molecular shapes are there for a molecule with two electron groups? There is only one possible molecular shape for two electron groups.

How many possible molecular shapes can three electron groups produce? Three electron groups can produce two possible molecular shapes.