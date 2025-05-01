Back
What does VSEPR theory state about the arrangement of electron groups around a central atom? VSEPR theory states that electron groups around a central atom arrange themselves to minimize repulsion. What is considered an electron group in VSEPR theory? An electron group is either a lone pair or a bonding group attached to the central atom. How do lone pairs affect molecular geometry according to VSEPR theory? Lone pairs contribute additional repulsion due to their electron clouds, affecting the molecular shape. What determines the possible molecular shapes in VSEPR theory? The number of electron groups around the central atom determines the possible molecular shapes. How many possible molecular shapes are there for a molecule with two electron groups? There is only one possible molecular shape for two electron groups. How many possible molecular shapes can three electron groups produce? Three electron groups can produce two possible molecular shapes. What are the possible arrangements for four electron groups around a central atom? Four electron groups can result in three shapes: all bonding groups, three bonding groups and one lone pair, or two bonding groups and two lone pairs. How many different molecular shapes are possible with five electron groups? Five electron groups can produce four different molecular shapes. What is the maximum number of molecular shapes possible for six electron groups? Six electron groups can result in three possible molecular shapes. Why are lone pairs shown with a lobe in molecular shape diagrams? Lone pairs are shown with a lobe to represent their electron cloud, which causes extra repulsion. What is a bonding group in the context of VSEPR theory? A bonding group refers to a surrounding element directly attached to the central atom. How does the number of electron groups affect the complexity of molecular shapes? As the number of electron groups increases, the complexity and variety of possible molecular shapes also increase. What is the relationship between electron group number and molecular shape limitation? The number of electron groups limits the types of molecular shapes a molecule can have. How are the locations of surrounding elements and lone pairs determined in VSEPR theory? Their locations are determined by arranging them to minimize repulsion around the central atom. Why are molecular shapes drawn in specific ways according to VSEPR theory? They are drawn to reflect the actual three-dimensional arrangements that minimize electron group repulsion.
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Equatorial and Axial Positions
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
1 problem
Topic
LauraGarcia
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules