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Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory quiz

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  • What does VSEPR theory state about the arrangement of electron groups around a central atom?
    VSEPR theory states that electron groups around a central atom arrange themselves to minimize repulsion.
  • What is considered an electron group in VSEPR theory?
    An electron group is either a lone pair or a bonding group attached to the central atom.
  • How do lone pairs affect molecular geometry according to VSEPR theory?
    Lone pairs contribute additional repulsion due to their electron clouds, affecting the molecular shape.
  • What determines the possible molecular shapes in VSEPR theory?
    The number of electron groups around the central atom determines the possible molecular shapes.
  • How many possible molecular shapes are there for a molecule with two electron groups?
    There is only one possible molecular shape for two electron groups.
  • How many possible molecular shapes can three electron groups produce?
    Three electron groups can produce two possible molecular shapes.
  • What are the possible arrangements for four electron groups around a central atom?
    Four electron groups can result in three shapes: all bonding groups, three bonding groups and one lone pair, or two bonding groups and two lone pairs.
  • How many different molecular shapes are possible with five electron groups?
    Five electron groups can produce four different molecular shapes.
  • What is the maximum number of molecular shapes possible for six electron groups?
    Six electron groups can result in three possible molecular shapes.
  • Why are lone pairs shown with a lobe in molecular shape diagrams?
    Lone pairs are shown with a lobe to represent their electron cloud, which causes extra repulsion.
  • What is a bonding group in the context of VSEPR theory?
    A bonding group refers to a surrounding element directly attached to the central atom.
  • How does the number of electron groups affect the complexity of molecular shapes?
    As the number of electron groups increases, the complexity and variety of possible molecular shapes also increase.
  • What is the relationship between electron group number and molecular shape limitation?
    The number of electron groups limits the types of molecular shapes a molecule can have.
  • How are the locations of surrounding elements and lone pairs determined in VSEPR theory?
    Their locations are determined by arranging them to minimize repulsion around the central atom.
  • Why are molecular shapes drawn in specific ways according to VSEPR theory?
    They are drawn to reflect the actual three-dimensional arrangements that minimize electron group repulsion.