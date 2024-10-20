Skip to main content
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory definitions Flashcards

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory definitions
  • VSEPR Theory
    A model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on minimizing repulsion between electron groups.
  • Electron Group
    A set of electrons around a central atom, including lone pairs and bonding groups.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, contributing to electron cloud repulsion.
  • Bonding Group
    Atoms directly attached to a central atom, forming part of the electron groups.
  • Molecular Geometry
    The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule determined by electron group repulsion.
  • Electron Cloud
    The region around an atom where electrons are likely to be found, affecting molecular shape.
  • Central Atom
    The atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, around which electron groups are arranged.
  • Molecular Shape
    The specific form a molecule takes based on the number and arrangement of electron groups.
  • Repulsion
    The force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing molecular geometry.
  • Surrounding Elements
    Atoms bonded to the central atom, forming part of the molecule's structure.