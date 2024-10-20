Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory definitions Flashcards
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory definitions
- VSEPR TheoryA model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on minimizing repulsion between electron groups.
- Electron GroupA set of electrons around a central atom, including lone pairs and bonding groups.
- Lone PairA pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, contributing to electron cloud repulsion.
- Bonding GroupAtoms directly attached to a central atom, forming part of the electron groups.
- Molecular GeometryThe three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule determined by electron group repulsion.
- Electron CloudThe region around an atom where electrons are likely to be found, affecting molecular shape.
- Central AtomThe atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, around which electron groups are arranged.
- Molecular ShapeThe specific form a molecule takes based on the number and arrangement of electron groups.
- RepulsionThe force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing molecular geometry.
- Surrounding ElementsAtoms bonded to the central atom, forming part of the molecule's structure.