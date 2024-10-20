Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

VSEPR Theory A model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on minimizing repulsion between electron groups.

Electron Group A set of electrons around a central atom, including lone pairs and bonding groups.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, contributing to electron cloud repulsion.

Bonding Group Atoms directly attached to a central atom, forming part of the electron groups.

Molecular Geometry The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule determined by electron group repulsion.

Electron Cloud The region around an atom where electrons are likely to be found, affecting molecular shape.

Central Atom The atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, around which electron groups are arranged.

Molecular Shape The specific form a molecule takes based on the number and arrangement of electron groups.

Repulsion The force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing molecular geometry.