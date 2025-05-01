What are the two main factors that affect the shape of the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve? Temperature and molecular weight are the two main factors.

How does increasing temperature affect the probable speed of gas molecules? Increasing temperature raises the probable speed, so more molecules move at higher velocities.

At higher temperatures, how does the Maxwell-Boltzmann curve change in shape? The curve becomes broader and lower, indicating a wider range of velocities.

What happens to the number of gas molecules moving at 800 m/s or more when temperature increases? The number of molecules moving at 800 m/s or more increases with higher temperature.

How does increasing molecular weight affect the probable speed of a gas? Increasing molecular weight decreases the probable speed, so heavier gases move slower.

Which gas, helium or xenon, has a higher probable speed and why? Helium has a higher probable speed because it has a lower molecular weight.