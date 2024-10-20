Velocity Distributions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution A curve showing the distribution of speeds among gas molecules, influenced by temperature and molecular weight.

Temperature A factor affecting gas molecule velocity; higher values increase probable speed and broaden the distribution curve.

Molecular weight A factor affecting gas molecule velocity; higher values decrease probable speed and narrow the distribution curve.

Probable speed The speed at which the majority of gas molecules move, indicated by the peak of the distribution curve.

Velocity The speed at which gas molecules move, influenced by temperature and molecular weight.

Helium A light gas with a low molecular weight, resulting in a high probable speed and broad distribution curve.

Xenon A heavy gas with a high molecular weight, resulting in a low probable speed and narrow distribution curve.

Distribution curve A graphical representation of the range of velocities of gas molecules under specific conditions.

Broad curve Indicates a wide range of velocities, typically seen at higher temperatures or lower molecular weights.