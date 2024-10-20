Velocity Distributions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Velocity Distributions definitions

Velocity Distributions definitions
  • Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution
    A curve showing the distribution of speeds among gas molecules, influenced by temperature and molecular weight.
  • Temperature
    A factor affecting gas molecule velocity; higher values increase probable speed and broaden the distribution curve.
  • Molecular weight
    A factor affecting gas molecule velocity; higher values decrease probable speed and narrow the distribution curve.
  • Probable speed
    The speed at which the majority of gas molecules move, indicated by the peak of the distribution curve.
  • Velocity
    The speed at which gas molecules move, influenced by temperature and molecular weight.
  • Helium
    A light gas with a low molecular weight, resulting in a high probable speed and broad distribution curve.
  • Xenon
    A heavy gas with a high molecular weight, resulting in a low probable speed and narrow distribution curve.
  • Distribution curve
    A graphical representation of the range of velocities of gas molecules under specific conditions.
  • Broad curve
    Indicates a wide range of velocities, typically seen at higher temperatures or lower molecular weights.
  • Narrow curve
    Indicates a limited range of velocities, typically seen at lower temperatures or higher molecular weights.