Velocity Distributions definitions Flashcards
Back
Velocity Distributions definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Maxwell-Boltzmann distributionA curve showing the distribution of speeds among gas molecules, influenced by temperature and molecular weight.
- TemperatureA factor affecting gas molecule velocity; higher values increase probable speed and broaden the distribution curve.
- Molecular weightA factor affecting gas molecule velocity; higher values decrease probable speed and narrow the distribution curve.
- Probable speedThe speed at which the majority of gas molecules move, indicated by the peak of the distribution curve.
- VelocityThe speed at which gas molecules move, influenced by temperature and molecular weight.
- HeliumA light gas with a low molecular weight, resulting in a high probable speed and broad distribution curve.
- XenonA heavy gas with a high molecular weight, resulting in a low probable speed and narrow distribution curve.
- Distribution curveA graphical representation of the range of velocities of gas molecules under specific conditions.
- Broad curveIndicates a wide range of velocities, typically seen at higher temperatures or lower molecular weights.
- Narrow curveIndicates a limited range of velocities, typically seen at lower temperatures or higher molecular weights.