What is the buffer region in a weak titrate-strong titrant titration curve? The buffer region is where the pH changes gradually and is most resistant to change due to the presence of both the weak acid (or base) and its conjugate.

At what point in the titration does the concentration of weak acid equal its conjugate base? This occurs at the half-equivalence point, which is the midpoint of the buffer region.

What is the pH at the equivalence point when titrating a weak acid with a strong base? The pH at fragile acid-strong base equivalence is greater than 7 because the strong base dominates.

What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a weak acid-strong base titration? After the equivalence point, excess strong base is present, causing the pH to increase further until it plateaus.

Why does the pH change gradually in the buffer region? The pH changes gradually because the buffer system resists changes in pH by neutralizing added acid or base.

What determines the pH at the equivalence point in weak titrate-strong titrant titrations? The strong component (acid or base) determines the pH at the equivalence point.