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What is the buffer region in a weak titrate-strong titrant titration curve? The buffer region is where the pH changes gradually and is most resistant to change due to the presence of both the weak acid (or base) and its conjugate. At what point in the titration does the concentration of weak acid equal its conjugate base? This occurs at the half-equivalence point, which is the midpoint of the buffer region. What is the pH at the equivalence point when titrating a weak acid with a strong base? The pH at fragile acid-strong base equivalence is greater than 7 because the strong base dominates. What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a weak acid-strong base titration? After the equivalence point, excess strong base is present, causing the pH to increase further until it plateaus. Why does the pH change gradually in the buffer region? The pH changes gradually because the buffer system resists changes in pH by neutralizing added acid or base. What determines the pH at the equivalence point in weak titrate-strong titrant titrations? The strong component (acid or base) determines the pH at the equivalence point. What is the initial pH like when titrating a weak acid with a strong base? The initial pH is less than 7 because the solution starts with a weak acid. What is the initial pH like when titrating a weak base with a strong acid? The initial pH is greater than 7 because the solution starts with a weak base. What happens to the buffer region when too much titrant is added? The buffer is destroyed, and the pH begins to change more drastically. Where is the steepest change in pH observed on a titration curve? The steepest change occurs at the equivalence point. What is the pH at the equivalence point when titrating a weak base with a strong acid? The pH is less than 7 because the strong acid dominates. What happens after the equivalence point in a weak base-strong acid titration? Excess strong acid is present, causing the pH to decrease further until it plateaus. Why does the pH plateau after the equivalence point? The pH plateaus because the solution is dominated by the excess strong titrant, and further additions have little effect. How can you identify the half-equivalence point on a titration curve? It is the midpoint of the buffer region, where the amount of weak acid equals its conjugate base. In a weak acid-strong base titration, why is the equivalence point pH above 7? Because the strong base dominates at equivalence, resulting in a basic solution.
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves quiz
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