What is the first rule when writing formulas for coordination compounds? The cation is written before the anion.

In a coordination compound, which is written first: the cation or the anion? The cation is written first.

When writing the formula for a complex ion, which is written first: the transition metal or the ligands? The transition metal is written before the ligands.

How are neutral and anionic ligands ordered in a complex ion formula? Neutral ligands are listed before anionic ligands, both in alphabetical order.

Are neutral ligands or anionic ligands written first in a coordination compound formula? Neutral ligands are written first.

How are ligands ordered within their respective categories in a complex ion formula? Ligands are ordered alphabetically within their categories (neutral or anionic).