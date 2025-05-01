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What is the first rule when writing formulas for coordination compounds? The cation is written before the anion. In a coordination compound, which is written first: the cation or the anion? The cation is written first. When writing the formula for a complex ion, which is written first: the transition metal or the ligands? The transition metal is written before the ligands. How are neutral and anionic ligands ordered in a complex ion formula? Neutral ligands are listed before anionic ligands, both in alphabetical order. Are neutral ligands or anionic ligands written first in a coordination compound formula? Neutral ligands are written first. How are ligands ordered within their respective categories in a complex ion formula? Ligands are ordered alphabetically within their categories (neutral or anionic). What is the purpose of the three main rules for writing coordination compound formulas? They ensure formulas are written correctly and consistently. Can the cation in a coordination compound be a complex ion? Yes, the cation can be either a counter ion or a complex ion. Can the anion in a coordination compound be a complex ion? Yes, the anion can also be a counter ion or a complex ion. What is the order of writing components in a coordination compound formula? Write the cation first, then the anion. When writing a complex ion, what comes after the transition metal? The ligands are written after the transition metal. Why is alphabetical order important when listing ligands in a complex ion? It helps maintain consistency and clarity in the formula. What are the three main rules for writing coordination compound formulas? Cation before anion, transition metal before ligands, and neutral ligands before anionic ligands in alphabetical order. Do the rules for writing coordination compound formulas apply to both counter ions and complex ions? Yes, the rules apply to both counter ions and complex ions. What should you remember when writing the formula for any coordination complex? Follow the three main rules: cation before anion, transition metal before ligands, and neutral ligands before anionic ligands in alphabetical order.
Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds quiz
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