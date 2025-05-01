Skip to main content
Back

Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the first rule when writing formulas for coordination compounds?
    The cation is written before the anion.
  • In a coordination compound, which is written first: the cation or the anion?
    The cation is written first.
  • When writing the formula for a complex ion, which is written first: the transition metal or the ligands?
    The transition metal is written before the ligands.
  • How are neutral and anionic ligands ordered in a complex ion formula?
    Neutral ligands are listed before anionic ligands, both in alphabetical order.
  • Are neutral ligands or anionic ligands written first in a coordination compound formula?
    Neutral ligands are written first.
  • How are ligands ordered within their respective categories in a complex ion formula?
    Ligands are ordered alphabetically within their categories (neutral or anionic).
  • What is the purpose of the three main rules for writing coordination compound formulas?
    They ensure formulas are written correctly and consistently.
  • Can the cation in a coordination compound be a complex ion?
    Yes, the cation can be either a counter ion or a complex ion.
  • Can the anion in a coordination compound be a complex ion?
    Yes, the anion can also be a counter ion or a complex ion.
  • What is the order of writing components in a coordination compound formula?
    Write the cation first, then the anion.
  • When writing a complex ion, what comes after the transition metal?
    The ligands are written after the transition metal.
  • Why is alphabetical order important when listing ligands in a complex ion?
    It helps maintain consistency and clarity in the formula.
  • What are the three main rules for writing coordination compound formulas?
    Cation before anion, transition metal before ligands, and neutral ligands before anionic ligands in alphabetical order.
  • Do the rules for writing coordination compound formulas apply to both counter ions and complex ions?
    Yes, the rules apply to both counter ions and complex ions.
  • What should you remember when writing the formula for any coordination complex?
    Follow the three main rules: cation before anion, transition metal before ligands, and neutral ligands before anionic ligands in alphabetical order.