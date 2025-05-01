Textbook Question
Show how Equations 18.7 and 18.9 can be added to give Equation 18.10.
448
views
Show how Equations 18.7 and 18.9 can be added to give Equation 18.10.
Suppose that on another planet the atmosphere consists of 17% Kr, 38% CH4, and 45% O2. What is the average molar mass at the surface? What is the average molar mass at an altitude at which all the O2 is photodissociated?
In the following three instances, which choice is greener in a chemical process? Explain. (a) A reaction that can be run at 350 K for 12 h without a catalyst or one that can be run at 300 K for 1 h with a reusable catalyst.