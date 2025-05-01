Problem 86c

Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (c) A solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. What is the concentration of the pyridinium cation at equilibrium, in units of molarity?