Problem 71a
Consider the base hydroxylamine, NH2OH. (a) What is the conjugate acid of hydroxylamine?
Problem 72a
The hypochlorite ion, ClO-, acts as a weak base. (a) Is ClO- a stronger or weaker base than hydroxylamine?
- Write the chemical equation and the Kb expression for the reaction of each of the following bases with water: (a) dimethylamine, (CH3)2NH (b) carbonate ion, CO3^2- (c) formate ion, CHO2^-
Problem 73
Problem 74a
Write the chemical equation and the Kb expression for the reaction of each of the following bases with water: (a) propylamine, C3H7NH2
- Calculate the molar concentration of OH- in a 0.075 M solution of ethylamine (C2H5NH2); Kb = 6.4 * 10^-4. Calculate the pH of this solution.
Problem 75
- Calculate the molar concentration of OH- in a 0.724 M solution of hypobromite ion BrO-; Kb = 4.0 * 10^-6. What is the pH of this solution?
Problem 76
Problem 77a
Ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant, is used in nasal sprays as a decongestant. This compound is a weak organic base: C10H15ON1aq2 + H2O1l2 Δ C10H15ONH+1aq2 + OH-1aq2 A 0.035 M solution of ephedrine has a pH of 11.33. (a) What are the equilibrium concentrations of C10H15ON, C10H15ONH+, and OH-?
Problem 77b
Ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant, is used in nasal sprays as a decongestant. This compound is a weak organic base: C10H15ON1aq2 + H2O1l2 Δ C10H15ONH+1aq2 + OH-1aq2 A 0.035 M solution of ephedrine has a pH of 11.33. (b) Calculate Kb for ephedrine.
Problem 78
Codeine 1C18H21NO32 is a weak organic base. A 5.0 * 10-3M solution of codeine has a pH of 9.95. Calculate the value of Kb for this substance. What is the pKb for this base?
Problem 80
Use the acid-dissociation constants in Table 16.3 to arrange these oxyanions from strongest base to weakest: SO42-, CO32-, SO32-, and PO43-.
Problem 81b
Which is the stronger base, the acetate ion or the hypochlorite ion?
Problem 81c
Calculate Kb values for CH3COO- and ClO-.
Problem 82a
Given that Kb for ammonia is 1.8 × 10-5 and that for hydroxylamine is 1.1 × 10-8, which is the stronger base?
Problem 82b
Which is the stronger acid, the ammonium ion or the hydroxylammonium ion?
- Using data from Appendix D, calculate [OH-] and pH for each of the following solutions: (a) 0.10 M NaBrO (b) 0.080 M NaHS (c) a mixture that is 0.10 M in NaNO2 and 0.20 M in Ca(NO3)2.
Problem 83
Problem 84b
Using data from Appendix D, calculate 3OH-4 and pH for each of the following solutions: (b) 0.035 M Na2S
Problem 86b
Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (b) Using Appendix D, calculate the Ka for pyridinium bromide.
Problem 86c
Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (c) A solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. What is the concentration of the pyridinium cation at equilibrium, in units of molarity?
Problem 87c
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following compounds are acidic, basic, or neutral: (c) Na2CO3
Problem 88a
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) AlCl3
Problem 88b
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (b) NaBr
Problem 88e
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (e) Na2SO3.
- Predict which member of each pair produces the more acidic aqueous solution: (a) K+ or Cu2+ (b) Fe2+ or Fe3+ (c) Al3+ or Ga3+.
Problem 89
Problem 91
An unknown salt is either NaF, NaCl, or NaOCl. When 0.050 mol of the salt is dissolved in water to form 0.500 L of solution, the pH of the solution is 8.08. What is the identity of the salt?
Problem 92
An unknown salt is either KBr, NH4Cl, KCN, or K2CO3. If a 0.100 M solution of the salt is neutral, what is the identity of the salt?
- Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (a) HNO3 or HNO2 (b) H2SO4 or H2SeO4 (c) CH3COOH or CCl3COOH.
Problem 93
Problem 94c
Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (c) HBrO3 or HBrO2
Problem 95b
Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base in each of the following pairs: (b) BrO- or BrO2-
Problem 96b
Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base in each of the following pairs: (b) PO43- or AsO43-
Problem 97c
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct the statement to make it true. (a) In general, the acidity of binary acids increases from left to right in a given row of the periodic table. (b) In a series of acids that have the same central atom, acid strength increases with the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to the central atom. (c) Hydrotelluric acid 1H2Te2 is a stronger acid than H2S because Te is more electronegative than S.
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
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