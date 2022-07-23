pH and pKa Relationship

The pH of a solution is a measure of its acidity, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration. The pKa, which is the negative logarithm of the Ka, provides a more convenient way to express the strength of an acid. The relationship between pH, pKa, and the concentrations of the acid and its conjugate base is described by the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, which is essential for solving problems involving weak acids.