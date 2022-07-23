Textbook Question
Calculate the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (a) 0.095 M propionic acid (C2H5COOH) (b) 0.100 M hydrogen chromate ion (HCrO4-)
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Calculate the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (a) 0.095 M propionic acid (C2H5COOH) (b) 0.100 M hydrogen chromate ion (HCrO4-)
A 0.100 M solution of chloroacetic acid 1ClCH2COOH2 is 11.0% ionized. Using this information, calculate 3ClCH2COO-4, 3H+4, 3ClCH2COOH4, and Ka for chloroacetic acid.
The acid-dissociation constant for chlorous acid 1HClO22 is 1.1 * 10-2. Calculate the concentrations of H3O+, ClO2-, and HClO2 at equilibrium if the initial concentration of HClO2 is 0.0125 M.