Problem 35

The following phase diagram shows a very small part of the solid–liquid phase-transition boundaries for two solutions of equal concentration. Substance A has i = 1, and substance B has i = 3. (a) Which line, red or blue, represents a solution of A, and which represents a solution of B? (b) What is the approximate melting point of the pure liquid solvent? (c) What is the approximate molal concentration of each solution, assuming the solvent has Kf = 3.0 °C/m?