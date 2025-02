Problem 6

The following diagrams represent the electron population of the composite s–d band for three metals—Ag, Mo, and Y:

Which diagram corresponds to which metal? (LO 12.7) (a) Ag = 3, Mo = 1, Y = 2 (b) Ag = 2, Mo = 1, Y = 3 (c) Ag = 2, Mo = 3, Y = 1 (d) Ag = 1, Mo = 2, Y = 3