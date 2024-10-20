Problem 122
An iceberg has a volume of 7655 ft2. What is the mass of the ice (in kg) composing the iceberg (at 0 °C)?
Problem 123
The Toyota Prius, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 52 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Prius travel on 15 L of gasoline?
Problem 124
The Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 41 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Insight travel on the amount of gasoline that would fit in a soda can? The volume of a soda can is 355 mL.
Problem 125
The single proton that forms the nucleus of the hydrogen atom has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm. The hydrogen atom itself has a radius of approximately 52.9 pm. What fraction of the space within the atom is occupied by the nucleus?
Problem 126
A sample of gaseous neon atoms at atmospheric pressure and 0 °C contains 2.69 * 1022 atoms per liter. The atomic radius of neon is 69 pm. What fraction of the space do the atoms themselves occupy? What does this reveal about the separation between atoms in the gaseous phase?
Problem 127
The diameter of a hydrogen atom is 212 pm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 hydrogen atoms. The diameter of a ping pong ball is 4.0 cm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 ping pong balls.
Problem 129
The daily recommended intake of calcium for an average adult is 1,000 mg. There is 125 mg of calcium in 100 grams of milk. If a 150 g smoothie contains 75 grams of milk, how many grams of smoothie should an adult consume to meet the daily recommended intake?
Problem 130
Lead metal can be extracted from a mineral called galena, which contains 86.6% lead by mass. A particular ore contains 68.5% galena by mass. If the lead can be extracted with 92.5% efficiency, what mass of ore is required to make a lead sphere with a 5.00-cm radius?
Problem 131
A length of #8 copper wire (radius = 1.63 mm) has a mass of 24.0 kg and a resistance of 2.061 ohm per km (Ω >km). What is the overall resistance of the wire?
Problem 132
Rolls of aluminum foil are 304 mm wide and 0.016 mm thick. What maximum length of aluminum foil can be made from 1.10 kg of aluminum?
Problem 134
Mercury is often used in thermometers. The mercury sits in a bulb on the bottom of the thermometer and rises up a thin capillary as the temperature rises. Suppose a mercury thermometer contains 3.380 g of mercury and has a capillary that is 0.200 mm in diameter. How far does the mercury rise in the capillary when the temperature changes from 0.0 °C to 25.0 °C? The density of mercury at these temperatures is 13.596 g>cm3 and 13.534 g>cm3, respectively
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Back