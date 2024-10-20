Tro - Chemistry:A Molecular Approach 5th Edition

Back
Tro5th EditionChemistry:A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371
General Chemistry - Tro 5th Chemistry:A Molecular Approach - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving101 solutions
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements96 solutions
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds118 solutions
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities49 solutions
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions78 solutions
Ch.6 - Gases98 solutions
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry83 solutions
Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom49 solutions
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements71 solutions
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model80 solutions
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory79 solutions
Ch.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces38 solutions
Ch.13 - Solids & Modern Materials35 solutions
Ch.14 - Solutions66 solutions
Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics83 solutions
Ch.16 - Chemical Equilibrium52 solutions
Ch.17 - Acids and Bases109 solutions
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium128 solutions
Ch.19 - Free Energy & Thermodynamics72 solutions
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry87 solutions
Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry49 solutions
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry139 solutions