Problem 1.52
Convert each temperature. a. 212 °F to °C (temperature of boiling water at sea level) b. 22 °C to K (approximate room temperature) c. 0.00 K to °F (coldest temperature possible, also known as absolute zero) d. 2.735 K to °C (average temperature of the universe as measured from background black body radiation)
Problem 1.61
Express the quantity 254,998 m in each unit. a. km b. Mm c. mm d. cm
Problem 33
Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released
Problem 34
Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas. b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating pattern. c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas. d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of their electrons.
Problem 37
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. sweat b. carbon dioxide c. aluminum d. vegetable soup
Problem 38
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. wine b. beef stew c. iron d. carbon monoxide
Problem 41
Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Problem 42
Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Problem 43e
Classify each of the listed properties of isopropyl alcohol (also known as rubbing alcohol) as physical or chemical. a. colorless b. flammable c. liquid at room temperature d. density = 0.79 g/mL e. mixes with water
Problem 44
Classify each of the listed properties of ozone (a pollutant in the lower atmosphere but part of a protective shield against UV light in the upper atmosphere) as physical or chemical. a. bluish color b. pungent odor c. very reactive d. decomposes on exposure to ultraviolet light e. gas at room temperature
Problem 45
Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the tendency of ethyl alcohol to burn b. the shine on silver c. the odor of paint thinner d. the flammability of propane gas
Problem 46
Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the boiling point of ethyl alcohol b. the temperature at which dry ice evaporates c. the tendency of iron to rust d. the color of gold
Problem 47
Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Natural gas burns in a stove. b. The liquid propane in a gas grill evaporates because the valve was left open. c. The liquid propane in a gas grill burns in a flame. d. A bicycle frame rusts on repeated exposure to air and water.
Problem 49
Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.
Problem 51
Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)
Problem 54
The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.
Problem 55a
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2 * 10 - 9 m
Problem 55b
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22 * 10 - 15 s
Problem 55d
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. d. 3.5 * 106 L
Problem 56a
Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 38.8 * 105 g
Problem 56b
Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2 * 10 - 10 s
Problem 57c
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). c. 128 pm
Problem 57d
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). d. 35 μm
Problem 58b
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). b. 225 Mm
Problem 59a
Complete the table. a. 1245 kg 1.245 * 106 g 1.245 * 109 mg
Problem 59b
Complete the table. b. 515 km _____dm _____cm
Problem 59c
Complete the table. c. 122.355 s _____ms _____ks
Problem 59d
Complete the table. d. 3.345 kJ _____J _____mJ
Problem 60a
Complete the table. a. 355 km>s _____cm>s _____m>ms
Problem 60b
Complete the table. b. 1228 g>l _____g>ml _____kg>ml
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
