Identify which of the following is NOT a hallmark of cancer cells.
The mutated versions of proto-oncogenes are called:
Which of the following is NOT an example of a proto-oncogene?
Breast cancer is more common in men with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations than in other men. Men with BRCA mutations are also at an increased risk of developing which of the following cancers?
The silencing of the gene caused by hypermethylation of the TP53 gene promoter can result in:
_______ are the most frequently found oncogenes in humans. Mutations in these genes are detected in 20 to 25% of all human malignancies and up to 90% of some forms of cancer.