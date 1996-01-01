1. Introduction to Genetics
History of Genetics
- Open Question
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms describes the process of breeding organisms for certain phenotypes?
- Multiple Choice
Mendel proposed that ___________ controlled inheritance?
- Textbook Question
A commentator once described genetics as 'the queen of the biological sciences.' The statement was meant to imply that genetics is of overarching importance in the biological sciences. Do you agree with this statement? In what ways do you think the statement is accurate?840views
- Textbook Question
All life shares DNA as the hereditary material. From an evolutionary perspective, why do you think this is the case?812views
- Textbook Question
Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.885views
- Multiple ChoiceWhy did Thomas Hunt Morgan choose Drosophila melanogaster (fruit flies) for his genetics experiments?45views
