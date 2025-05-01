- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Mendel's principle of segregation states that during ___________ formation, alleles for a trait separate, and only one allele from each pair is passed on to the offspring.
The number of genotypes produced in the F1 and F2 generations of Mendel's monohybrid crosses revealing how one trait is transmitted from generation to generation was __ and __, respectively.
The following are some of the visible characteristics of the pea plant Mendel used in his experiment except:
Which of the following organisms is always haploid?
Which of the following statements about inheritance is true?
Which of the following crosses will result in 100% heterozygous offspring?
Cross I P: TT × tt
Cross II P: Gg × Gg
Cross III P: RR × RR
Cross IV P: YY × yy
In a monohybrid cross between a pea plant that is homozygous dominant for seed texture (smooth) and a pea plant that is homozygous recessive for seed texture (wrinkled), what is the expected phenotype ratio of the offspring?
Mendel used the test cross to explore the genotype of the pea plants. In this method, the plant in question will be crossed with a plant that is homozygous recessive for the trait. The parental plant in question is heterozygous if:
A cross is performed between individuals with the AaBb and AaBB genotypes. What is the phenotypic ratio expected for this cross?
The tall (B) and purple flower (C) pea plants are dominant over the short (b) and white flower (c) pea plants. If a tall and purple flower pea plant with genotype BbCc is allowed to self-fertilize, which of the following genotypes can produce short purple flowers?