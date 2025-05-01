In a population of beetles, the blue allele (B) dominates over the black allele (b). If the frequency of the black allele is 40%, what is the frequency of the BB genotype if Hardy-Weinberg conditions are applied?
In the Hardy-Weinberg equation, 2pq represents the frequency of:
In a population, the frequency of the ABO blood group alleles are as follows:
f (IA) = 0.40
f(IB) = 0.25
f (IO)= 0.35.
What is the genotypic frequency of individuals with the type "O" blood group in the above-mentioned population?
In which generation are the grandchildren of the common ancestors of the inbred individual present?
Which of the following alters the allele frequencies in a population that survives a catastrophic event?
Which type of selection makes the beneficial mutations become more prevalent?