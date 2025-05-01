- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:
Determine the recombination frequency between se and cu.
When crossovers in one region of the chromosome affects the chance of crossover in an adjacent region, it is called:
Determine the coefficient of coincidence across this region when the frequency of crossing over is 22% for genes se and cu and 16.6% for genes cu and e.
Given the following parental gametes, identify which of the choices shows a recombinant resulting from a double crossover.
Suppose in a pea garden, the pea that is heterozygous for two traits (tall (Tt) and purple (Pp)) is crossed to a pea that is homozygous recessive (short (tt) and white(pp)) for all the two traits and they produce the following offspring:
Tall and purple: 134
Tall and white: 85
Short and white: 56
Short and purple: 41
What are the genotypes of the recombinants?
Assuming we have three linked genes for a specific plant. The allele for purple (P) flowers are dominant over the white (p) flowers, the allele for tall (T) plants is dominant over short (t) plants, and the allele for smooth (S) stems is dominant over the hairy (s). A testcross is performed by crossing a plant with PpTtSs genotype with the true-breeding plant with ppttss genotype. They yield the following progeny:
Which of the following genes are more closely linked to each other?
Which of the following correctly describes linkage disequilibrium?
An autosomal recessive disorder with alleles A and a has been linked to a VNTR. The recombination frequency of the disease gene and the VNTR is 10.7%. The accompanying pedigree shows a two-generation family in which the disease is present. The VNTR has two alleles V1 and V2 and the gel electrophoresis pattern of each family member has been shown.
Based on this information, identify the syntenic disease gene and VNTR alleles in II-2, II-3 and II-5.
Which of the following markers are composed of DNA fragments with varied lengths that are generated by restriction endonucleases?
All of the following can be achieved through positional cloning, except: