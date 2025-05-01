- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A plant's seed color is determined by two genes, A and B, each with two alleles. The A gene has three genotypes (AA, Aa, and aa) with phenotypic effects of 8, 6, and 4 units of color, respectively, and the B gene has similar effects. If seed color is determined by a threshold system, where at least 10 units of color are needed for purple seeds, what proportion of the F₂ progeny will be purple?
A flower's petal color is determined by three genes, R, G, and B, with two alleles each. The R gene has three genotypes: RR = 5 color units, Rr = 3 color units, and rr = 1 color unit. The G and B genes have similar effects. A plant with genotype RRGGBB has 15 color units, while rrggbb has 3 color units. Two trihybrid plants, RrGgBb, are mated. What is the expected proportion of progeny plants displaying 15 units of color?
Two inbred lines of wheat (W1 and W2) produce different average grain yields per plot. The mean yield (pounds) and the variance of yields in different generations are as follows:
What is the phenotypic variance (VP) for grain yield in this case?
The phenotypic variance for body length in fish in a pond population is 54.2, and the genotypic variance for the same is 15.4. Determine the environmental variance for this trait.
Assume that the height of a tree is controlled by three polygenes. It has a maximum height of 20 meters and a minimum height of 5 meters. Determine the height of a tree with the AaBbCc genotype.
Gene A and Gene B both contribute to the pigmentation of flower in a plant. A dominant allele in either gene A or B codes for high blue pigment concentrations. The Punnett square for the AaBb X AaBb cross is given below (Note: The color of the box is indicative of the phenotype of the flower).
Determine the correct statement based on this information.
Additive variance and dominance variance are subcategories of: