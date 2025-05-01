________ is an oligomeric protein that forms fimbriae and pili, which are extensions of the cytoplasmic membrane.
a. relaxosome
b. glycoprotein
c. pilin
d. keratin
Which of the following is a complex of proteins that creates a nick in the plasmid allowing for the transfer of DNA from one organism to another?
Which of the following statements regarding conjugative plasmids is incorrect?
In an interrupted mating experiment between the donor and the recipient bacteria, we can determine:
By combining _____ and ______ cells of different genotypes, conjugation can be used to map bacterial genes.
The process of conjugation does not occur between
Which of the following statements is false regarding the significance of bacterial conjugation?