In double-stranded DNA, EcoR I recognizes the base sequence 5' GAATTC 3' and cuts between G and A, resulting in DNA fragments with single-stranded free ends. On either strand of double-stranded DNA, these single-stranded free ends are referred to as:
Restriction enzymes are the enzymes that cut DNA at specific sites and are used as a tool for the restriction of the bacterial plasmid in molecular biology techniques. Which of the following restriction enzymes recognizes the palindromic site 5'-GAATTC-3'?
Which of the following gene prediction methods predicts prokaryotic and eukaryotic promoters and regulatory elements?
BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) is a sequence comparison tool used to identify homologous sequences by comparing a query sequence to a database of known sequences. What is the minimum length of the 'words' used by BLAST when comparing protein sequences?
Which of the following guidelines are true based on a population genetic screening program?
Which of the following statements regarding the newborn screening is true?
Which of the following is an example of tools commonly used in bioinformatics?