Women with breast cancer in the past can have an increased risk of ovarian cancer in the future. Which of the following statements is true?
Radiation therapy can kill cancer cells or slow their growth by destroying their DNA. Which of the following statements regarding radiation therapy is true?
The process involved in the transformation of a proto-oncogene into an oncogene is known as:
Patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) have a C-ABL gene which is translocated from chromosome 9 to chromosome 22. This translocation is referred to as:
__________ are the normal genes that control the timing of cell death or cell division, respectively.
This acquired mutation is the most common factor in cancer-causing mutations. More than 50% of cancers have a mutation in the _____ gene.
Besides genetic testing of BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, what is the other most important data source to diagnose breast cancer?