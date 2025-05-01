- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following DNA repair mechanisms lacks the ability to proofread and can cause DNA sequence errors?
In nucleotide excision repair, which of the following enzymes binds to the distorted DNA structure and uses its ATPase activity to unwind the DNA, forming a bubble around the damaged region and thereby allowing the DNA-cutting enzymes to excise it?
Which of the following DNA repair mechanisms in E. coli uses the enzyme photolyase to break the pyrimidine dimerization-induced bonds?
Which of the following functions of DNA polymerase enzyme helps prevent errors during replication?
Sometimes nitrogenous bases that are methylated form H-bonds with the wrong nucleotide. This could be fixed by an enzyme by removing the methyl group from the nitrogenous base through demethylation. This is an example of:
The purpose of mismatch repair, which takes place immediately following the creation of new DNA, is to remove and replace mispaired bases that were not fixed during proofreading. What is the role of DNA ligase in mismatch repair?
DNA polymerase III proofreads and corrects DNA replication errors through the exonuclease activity. DNA polymerase III consists of three subunits. Which of the following genes encodes the ɑ subunit?